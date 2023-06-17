Chris Hemsworth Confirms He Has No Plans To Retire Soon

Chris Hemsworthrecently made news with reports about his retirement plans.

Chris Hemsworth is currently busy promoting his latest outing, Extraction 2.

The actor opened up about his hiatus from films and reports on his retirement.

Chris Hemsworth, the well-known actor famous for playing Thor in the Marvel movies, recently made news with reports about his retirement plans.

There were speculations that he might retire from acting due to his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease, which he learned about while working on the National Geographic show, Limitless.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Hemsworth, known for his role in Extraction 2, addressed the rumors about his retirement. He clarified that he took a short break from movies but has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Hemsworth mentioned that the reports were exaggerated and misunderstood, as his hiatus was unrelated to the health discoveries he made on the show Limitless.

'It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little over-dramatized like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn’t the case,' confirmed the Thor actor.

'My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it, overdramatize it, and make it into some hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment. It's not like I've been handed my resignation,' he concluded.







