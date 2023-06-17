David Fincher Proud Of His 2011's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

David Fincher openly expresses his pride in the movie.

Despite the underwhelming business performance of the 2011 film 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,' director David Fincher openly expresses his pride in the movie.

During a masterclass conversation Fincher acknowledged the criticism surrounding the film's high production costs and relatively low return on investment, admitting it as a 'swing and a miss.'

However, the 60-year-old filmmaker also emphasized that he accepted the movie's poor box office performance and chose to focus on the positive aspects of the project.

He revealed that he initially turned down the opportunity to direct 'Dragon Tattoo' due to his prior commitments and initial skepticism about the concept of a lesbian hacker on a motorcycle.

However, after the book series, written by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, was translated into English in 2008 and gained international success as a bestseller, the project gained significant attention.

Fincher saw this as an opportunity to test whether a highly anticipated and meticulously executed adaptation could justify the substantial financial investment required.



