Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Address On Legal Documents

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Address On Legal Documents

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 05:57 PM

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Address On Legal Documents
  • Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson listed the same address on documents.
  • They request changing their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.
  • They have a five-year-old daughter named True.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson listed the same address on their son Tatum's petition to change his name.

Based on documents obtained by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have a five-year-old daughter named True and a 10-month-old son named Tatum, provided the same address on a petition they filed on June 8.

They request changing their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.

It was disclosed that Tristan Thompson, aged 32, relocated to Hidden Hills, California, to be nearer to Khloe Kardashian, aged 38, and their kids. Additionally, he has recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

An insider previously told Us Weekly: '“Khloé and Tristan live 0.2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills. Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

They have a five-year-old daughter named True. 3

They have a five-year-old daughter named True.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson listed the same address on documents. 3

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson listed the same address on documents.

They request changing their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson. 3

They request changing their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.

In July 2022, Khloe and Tristan had a son through a surrogate. However, Khloe discovered during the pregnancy that Tristan was also expecting a child with another woman.

He has son Prince, six, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols.


