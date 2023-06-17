Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Address On Legal Documents

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson listed the same address on documents.

They have a five-year-old daughter named True.

Based on documents obtained by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have a five-year-old daughter named True and a 10-month-old son named Tatum, provided the same address on a petition they filed on June 8.

It was disclosed that Tristan Thompson, aged 32, relocated to Hidden Hills, California, to be nearer to Khloe Kardashian, aged 38, and their kids. Additionally, he has recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

An insider previously told Us Weekly: '“Khloé and Tristan live 0.2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills. Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

In July 2022, Khloe and Tristan had a son through a surrogate. However, Khloe discovered during the pregnancy that Tristan was also expecting a child with another woman.

He has son Prince, six, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols.



