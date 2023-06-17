Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Husband Travis Barker With Pregnancy News At Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian is set to welcome her first baby with her husband Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old American socialite is preparing to become a mother for the fourth time. Recently, Kourtney shared the news of her pregnancy in a special and creative manner on her Instagram account.

Kourtney Kardashian went to a concert in Los Angeles to support her husband Travis Barker, who is the drummer of the band Blink-182. During the concert, Kourtney surprised everyone by holding up a sign that read, 'Travis, I'm Pregnant.'

Filled with joy and excitement, Kourtney Kardashian couldn't contain her happiness and was captured on the big screen during the concert. Witnessing his wife's announcement with the sign, Travis was moved and joined her on stage for a passionate kiss.

​Kourtney shared a video of this heartwarming moment on Instagram without any caption. The post has received over 2.7 million likes and garnered more than 43 thousand comments.

