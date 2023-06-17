Margot Robbie says 'Clueless' inspired her wardrobe in the 'Barbie' movie.

She is the main character in an upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

She shared that they looked to the popular movie 'Clueless' from 1995 for inspiration.

Margot Robbie says 'Clueless' inspired her wardrobe in the 'Barbie' movie.

The actress is the main character in an upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig. She shared that they looked to the popular movie 'Clueless' from 1995 for inspiration.

Margot told Architectural Digest: 'We were saying that the wardrobe in 'Clueless', like, the bar was set so high, and we would really like to do something that is as cool as that.

'Each day, her outfit is already magically here in her wardrobe. She opens the doors, all she needs to do is look at it, gives a spin, and then it’s on her body and she walks off, and her outfit for the next day is sitting in the wardrobe behind her.'

3 She shared that they looked to the popular movie 'Clueless' from 1995 for inspiration. 3 Margot Robbie says 'Clueless' inspired her wardrobe in the 'Barbie' movie. 3 She is the main character in an upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

Earlier, Margot mentioned that she doesn't recall owning her own Barbie doll, but she had a strong fascination with the well-known Dream House.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Margot - who appears alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa, and America Ferrera in 'Barbie' - said: 'I don't remember having my own Barbies but my cousin had a box of them. They were all her Barbies. We would cut their hair and do all that stuff. But I did get the foldout house one Christmas when I was young and that was everything. I was obsessed, it was the Dream House.



