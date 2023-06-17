Pete Davidson Charged With Misdemeanour Count

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged Pete Davidson.

They believe Davidson was engaged in reckless driving.

There were no serious injuries resulting from the collision.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has formally charged Pete Davidson with a misdemeanour count in relation to a reckless driving incident that occurred three months ago.

A representative from the District Attorney's Office confirmed that they believe Davidson was engaged in reckless driving, resulting in a collision with a home.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries resulting from the collision. The District Attorney's Office acknowledges the potential devastating consequences of reckless driving and highlights the concerning trend of increasing traffic fatalities in Los Angeles, reaching the highest levels seen in 20 years.

In response to this trend, the District Attorney's Office emphasizes the importance of taking all allegations of reckless driving seriously and holding those responsible accountable.

This development follows the car collision involving Pete Davidson and his partner Chase Sui, which took place in Beverly Hills on March 4, damaging a house and a fire hydrant.