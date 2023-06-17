Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Family And Prioritizing Work-life Balance

Priyanka Chopra often expresses her love for her family.

Priyanka Chopra often expresses her love for her family and the support they provide, including her mother Madhu, her husband Nick Jonas, and her in-laws.

The 40-year-old actress has shared that after her daughter Malti Chopra-Jonas was born, her priorities have shifted. Chopra has discussed the challenges of balancing work and personal life.

In an interview with Angeleno magazine, the star of Quantico discussed the experience of being a mother while managing a thriving and demanding acting career alongside her family responsibilities.

Chopra revealed, 'Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off. I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series [Citadel], but work-life balance is really important,' referring to her hit spy thriller.

Amazon Prime has announced the renewal of Citadel, a TV series starring Richard Madden, for a second season. This decision comes after the show achieved great success by topping the charts in several countries and becoming one of Amazon Prime's most popular recent releases.

She added, 'This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritize what's important is crucial.'