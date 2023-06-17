We're Nowhere Near Equality In Hollywood, Says Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria believes Hollywood is “nowhere near equality” when it comes to directing.

Eva Longoria says that when it comes to directing, Hollywood is far from achieving equality.

Eva, known for her role in 'Desperate Housewives,' has directed her first feature film called 'Flamin' Hot.' However, she believes that there are not enough opportunities for women to become directors like her.

She told Britain’s Grazia magazine: “One in 10 directors are female.

Before she took on the director’s job, Eva wanted to learn as much as possible about the art of making a film.

She said: “If I’m directing I want to know exactly what I’m doing.

“I feel my most confident when I’m educated, whether I’m on set or speaking to an audience about immigration or women’s rights. That makes me feel powerful.”

‘Flamin’ Hot’ is a Disney+ biopic of Richard Montanez, a janitor who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in 1992 and Eva has promised viewers a “feelgood” experience.

She said: “It’s a billion-dollar brand today.

“His story is complex, interesting and inspirational; it’s a feelgood movie.”

Eva Longoria, who is 48 years old and has a four-year-old son named Santiago with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, expresses gratitude for her circle of female friends. Among them is her best friend and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.

She said: “I don’t know what I'd do without my girls.

“It’s a sisterhood I lean on all the time.”















