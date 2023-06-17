Stay Informed: Latest COVID-19 Updates in Pakistan - 17 June 2023

Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours

Number of reported active case 11757 so far

The first instance of Coronavirus was accounted from Karachi on February 26, 2020. Progressively, the infection spreads into different districts cross country and has presently become plague. The pandemic is moving like a wave most important point is that nobody is safe until everyone is safe because infectious diseases do not respect borders.

Here’s the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan:

Pakistan recorded 0 new corona virus infections, while the active cases increased to 11757 and number of total death increased to 30660 according to the COVID-19 Health Advisory platform; National Command & Operations Center.

3 Number of reported active case 11757 so far 3 Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours 3 Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours

After COVID, we must strive for a better, safer, and more equitable world. We need to improve our preparedness, ensure that everyone has genuine access to health care, structure our societies to reduce factors that increase the likelihood and severity of pandemics, such as overcrowding, marginalization, and inequality, and last but not least, take care of our planet's health, including climate change, animal habitat, and forest health.

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK Cases in Last 24 hr 3 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 44,444 Total Active Cases 1,134

Balochistan Cases in Last 24 hr 2 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 36,068 Total Active Cases 582

GB Cases in Last 24 hr 5 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 12,151 Total Active Cases 414

Islamabad Cases in Last 24 hr 4 Recovered in Last 24 hr 1 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 140,283 Total Active Cases 5,112

KPK Cases in Last 24 hr 3 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 1 Total Confirm Cases 225,402 Total Active Cases 6,140

Punjab Cases in Last 24 hr 2 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 1 Total Confirm Cases 525,376 Total Active Cases 19,967