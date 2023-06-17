Mickey Arthur's Inspiring Message To Pakistan Team For New Test Championship Cycle

Mickey Arthur extended his congratulations to the national squad

Grant Bradburn will assume the role of head coach for the national team

Pakistan is now preparing to commence the third cycle

Mickey Arthur, the team director for Pakistan, extended his congratulations to the national squad that has been selected for the upcoming two Test matches against Sri Lanka in the following month.

Through a tweet, Arthur, who is in charge of the national support staff, urged the players to commence the new cycle of the ICC Test Championship with a strong start.

'Congrats guys.....start the new Test Championship with a bang!' he wrote.

The upcoming Sri Lanka Test tour marks the initial task for Mickey Arthur following his contract signing with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Grant Bradburn will assume the role of head coach for the national team, while Andrew Puttick will serve as the batting coach and Morne Morkel as the bowling coach, all part of the coaching staff accompanying the team during the Sri Lanka tour.

The young cricketers Mohammad Hurraira and Aamer Jamal have received their first-ever selection for the Test format.

Additionally, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had been absent from the Test squad, is making a comeback. Pakistan is now preparing to commence the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship in Sri Lanka next month.

Pakistan squad

3 Pakistan is now preparing to commence the third cycle 3 Mickey Arthur extended his congratulations to the national squad 3 Grant Bradburn will assume the role of head coach for the national team

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28