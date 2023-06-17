Morne Morkel To Join Pakistan Team As Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Tests

Morne Morkel set to be Pakistan cricket team's bowling coach for Sri Lanka Test series.

Morkel holds a record of 544 international wickets in 318 matches for South Africa.

Young batsmen Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Hurraira likely to receive first Test call-up.

Morne Morkel, the former South African fast bowler, is poised to take on the role of Pakistan cricket team's bowling coach. Initially unable to join the team in Pakistan due to his coaching commitment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Morkel will now join the national team during the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series.

Morne Morkel, with a total of 544 international wickets, had a successful career representing the South African cricket team in 318 matches across various formats. He claimed 309 wickets in Tests, 188 wickets in ODIs, and 47 wickets in T20Is.

According to sources, young batsmen Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Hurraira are expected to receive their first Test call-up for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Mohammad Hurraira was the top run-scorer in the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 1,024 runs in 11 matches for Northern. Omair Bin Yousuf, representing Sindh, scored 644 runs in 10 matches.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal, who played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, is also likely to earn his maiden Test call-up.

Sources indicate that veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Hassan Ali will retain their spots in the squad. However, it is expected that players like Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. may be excluded from the team.

The ongoing specialized training camps at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore are being monitored by the selection committee and team management, with Mickey Arthur overseeing the process remotely.