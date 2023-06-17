language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
AGP Shan Gul Steps Down From His Post

AGP Shan Gul Steps Down From His Post

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 02:53 PM

Open In App
AGP Shan Gul Steps Down From His Post
  • Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab
  • Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties for personal reasons.

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul on Saturday resigned from his post, Bol News reported.

Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties for personal reasons. 2

Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties for personal reasons.

Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab 2

Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab

Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties of the Advocate General Punjab based on personal reasons.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story