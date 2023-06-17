AGP Shan Gul Steps Down From His Post

- Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab
- Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties for personal reasons.
LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul on Saturday resigned from his post, Bol News reported.
Shan Gul sent his resignation to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.
Shan Gul said he could no longer perform duties of the Advocate General Punjab based on personal reasons.
