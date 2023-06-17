Aitzaz Ahsan Files Plea Against Civilians’ Trials In Military Courts

Advocate Salman Akram Raja filed the application on behalf of Aitzaz.

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the trial of civilians in military courts demanding the act to be declared unconstitutional, Bol News reported.

The federal government’s decision of the trial in the military courts should be annulled, the plea demanded. The federal government acted as a rubber stamp on the Corps Commander's decision to trial in military courts, it said.

Sections 2 and 59 of the Army Act are unconstitutional, the petition said. Hence, sections 2 and 59 of the Army Act should be declared null and void, it said.

“Section 94 of the Army Act and the Rules of 1970 are inconsistent. Section 94 and the Rules should also be declared unconstitutional. The decision of the anti-terrorist courts to hand over the accused to the military authorities should be annulled. An order should be made to release the civilians detained by the military authorities,” the lawyer pleaded.