Human Trafficker Arrested From Karachi Airport

An agent named Sajid Mahmood is involved in the illegal business

The accused is wanted by the FIA Crime Circle Gujarat

The accused was detained while fleeing to Azerbaijan

KARACHI: Taking action at the Karachi Airport, the FIA Immigration has arrested an alleged human trafficker involved in illegally deporting Pakistanis who became victim in a migrant boat accident in Libya, Bol News reported.

An agent named Sajid Mahmood is involved in the business of illegally sending citizens to Europe and other countries. The accused is wanted by the FIA Crime Circle Gujarat in a case filed in connection with the Libya boat collapse incident.

3 The accused was detained while fleeing to Azerbaijan 3 An agent named Sajid Mahmood is involved in the illegal business 3 The accused is wanted by the FIA Crime Circle Gujarat

The accused was detained while fleeing to Azerbaijan on instruction of the arrest warrant entered in the system.

The accused will be handed over to FIA Gujarat for further legal action.