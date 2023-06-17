Police Lodges FIR Against Firing On Latif Khosa’s House

The case was registered at Defence A police station.

LAHORE: Lahore police lodged a case against unidentified persons over firing on former Punjab Governor Latif Khosa’s house.

The case was registered at the Defence A police station. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four fires were resorted to at Khosa’s house and police also recovered six bullet shells from the scene. The main door of the house and a vehicle were damaged.

It also stated that the police asked Latif Khosa to register a case but he excused himself to personally lodge it due to his busy schedule.

The armed men opened fire at senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s house in the Defence area of Lahore.

Latif Khosa said he remained safe in the attack while his driver sustained bullet wounds.

Latif Khosa said some unidentified persons opened fire at his residence which was so intense that bullets penetrated the main gate and hit the cars parked inside the house due to which his driver got injured.

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan reached Latif Khosa’s house to express solidarity with him. Ahsan demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.