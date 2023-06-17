Pak Navy Continues Providing Humanitarian Assistance At Coastal Belt

- Navy teams continue wide scale humanitarian assistance to people
- Ships and emergency response teams are continuing patrolling
- The fishermen have thanked and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy has provided edibles and health facilities to aggrieved populace in camps near Shah Bandar the coastal belt of Sindh.
According to Pakistan Navy, the teams continue wide scale humanitarian assistance to people living in camps established at coastal belt.
Ships and emergency response teams are continuing patrolling at sea and affected areas to efficiently respond to distress calls of sea farers.
The fishermen have thanked and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for accommodation of their boats at naval harbor.
