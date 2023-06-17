Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue Operation In Sindh

PN Emergency Response Teams continued evacuation of personnel.

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy continues wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in coastal areas of Sindh.

PN Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration continued evacuation of personnel from various areas and provided relief goods to aggrieved populace.

PN troops evacuated over 800 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City.

Moreover, medical camp was held at Keti Bandar by Sindh government health department in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO). WHO's Country head of Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala from Sri Lanka, also visited and monitored health care activities. Around 230 people were treated in the medical camp and were also provided with mosquito nets.

Pakistan Navy's medical teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps while patrolling of PN ships and Emergency Response Teams in the Sea and affected areas continue to promptly respond to distress calls.

Pakistan Navy's Emergency Response Teams are poised and remain ready to provide rescue and relief assistance as the cyclone makes landfall off the Sindh coast.