Four Bodies Discovered In Hounslow Apartment

Four individuals, including two children, found dead in Hounslow flat.

Police alerted by concerned person, forced entry made to discover bodies.

No additional suspects sought; investigations underway to inform next of kin.

Four individuals, including two young children and a man and woman in their 30s, were found dead in a Hounslow flat, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The authorities were alerted by someone concerned about their well-being, leading to a forced entry by the police, resulting in the devastating discovery of the four bodies. It is believed that the deceased individuals were from the same family.

In what the police described as a 'terrible incident,' no additional suspects are currently being sought in relation to the case. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, the policing commander in west London, stated that urgent investigations were underway to locate and inform the next of kin of the deceased individuals.

While he indicated that they believe the victims to be four members of the same family, he refrained from disclosing their identities at the present moment.

Post-mortem examinations are being arranged to determine the cause of death of the four individuals, according to Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson. The property where the bodies were found consists of two flats, and the deceased individuals were discovered in the upstairs unit.

Neighbors described the family as normal, exchanging greetings and pleasantries with them. One neighbor mentioned the woman being a wonderful mother with two young children, and the family was regarded as 'absolutely gorgeous.' The shocking and devastating nature of the incident, particularly with young children involved, has left the community in disbelief and seeking understanding.



