Suspect Faces Charges For Stabbing Maidstone Police Officer

A police officer in his 50s was wounded with a pair of scissors during a response to a call on Albion Place.

Kent Police reported that the injured police officer, who had sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to London, has been released from the hospital.

Robert Jenner, a 48-year-old resident of Albion Place in Maidstone, has appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody.

According to Kent Police, Jenner is scheduled to make his next court appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.

