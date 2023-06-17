Suspect In Nottingham Triple Murder Appears In Court On Murder Charges

Former university student Valdo Calocane appears in court for murder charges in Nottingham.

Charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Calocane confirms his identity as Adam Mendes in court.

Former university student, Valdo Calocane, aged 31, who identified himself as Adam Mendes in court, made an appearance today after being detained for the stabbing deaths of three individuals in Nottingham.

Charged with three counts of murder, Calocane appeared in court wearing a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, accompanied by three security officers.

Accused of the murders of Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19-year-old University of Nottingham students, as well as school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, Valdo Calocane, a former student at the same university, appeared in court.

Additionally, Calocane faces three charges of attempted murder related to individuals who were struck by a van. During the court hearing, Calocane confirmed his name and date of birth, which differed from the name provided by the police. Magistrate Allison Folkett remanded him in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Nottingham Crown Court.

The victims, O'Malley-Kumar and Webber, studying medical and history respectively, were stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday, while Coates was found stabbed nearby. Subsequently, a van belonging to Coates was used in an attempt to harm members of the public, leaving one individual in critical condition and hospitalized.

In Nottingham, large gatherings including vigils and memorial services have been held in the past few days to honor the victims. However, due to contempt of court laws in the UK, the media's reporting on the case is heavily restricted after a suspect has been charged to avoid prejudicing the jury's deliberations.