Sham Idrees Throws An Enchanting Fairytale Birthday Bash For Daughter Sierra

Sham Idrees Throws An Enchanting Fairytale Birthday Bash For Daughter Sierra

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 08:02 PM

Sham Idrees Throws An Enchanting Fairytale Birthday Bash For Daughter Sierra
The emergence of social media celebrities and YouTubers in Pakistan began with Zaid Ali, Shahveer Jafry, and Sham Idrees, who gained immense popularity through their comedic vines.

Over the years, their fans witnessed their transformation from teenagers to responsible family men.

Sham Idrees, who married his content partner Saher, also known as Queen Froggy, captivated their audience with their collaborative content before tying the knot.

The couple now has two daughters, Sierra and Shanaya.

Although they faced challenges along the way, it seems that things are looking up for Sham Idrees and Saher.

Recently, they celebrated their eldest daughter Sierra's birthday in a Frozen-themed party that was nothing short of a fairytale.

Everyone was dressed in shades of blue, with Sierra's younger sister also adorably matching her outfit.

Sham Idrees shared some precious moments from the birthday celebration, and you can have a glimpse of them in the pictures below:


