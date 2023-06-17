Ainsley Maitland-Niles Says ‘Words Can’t Describe How I’m Feeling’

Maitland-Niles had been associated with the Gunners

He expressed optimism about Arsenal's future performance

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a midfielder, has shared his experience of departing from Arsenal, an English Premier League club, after his contract came to an end.



Maitland-Niles had been associated with the Gunners for a remarkable period of 19 years, having joined the club at the tender age of six.

During his time at Arsenal, he contributed three goals in a total of 132 matches.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling to be honest, it’s been a very emotional journey. Having supported the club growing up and coming through the ranks, I can only be happy with what I’ve achieved since I’ve been here,” Maitland-Niles said

“I’ve seen a lot of players come and go and played with a lot of fantastic players throughout my time here. Unfortunately, it has to come to an end, but I’ve been happy every single moment I’ve been here to play and work for this club.

3 He expressed optimism about Arsenal's future performance 3 Ainsley Maitland-Niles Says ‘Words Can’t Describe How I’m Feeling’ 3 Maitland-Niles had been associated with the Gunners

“The trophy wins would probably be the best moments for me, obviously some of the domestic seasons weren’t so great but at least I got to win some trophies with the club that I love. The FA Cup final was a fantastic day that will always stick in my mind, and I was happy to be a part of the team that won it.”

In addition, the 25-year-old expressed optimism about Arsenal's future performance and their potential to achieve success by winning trophies.

“There have been some lifetime relationships that I’ve built since I’ve been here,” he added. “I can only be thankful for the people that have come into my life and helped me since I’ve been here at the club.

“I’ll always be here to support the team and the boys and hopefully they can win something in the future. For any supporters out there, just be true to the team. They’ve come a very, very long way this season and it’s been fantastic to watch. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner!”