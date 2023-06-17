Casemiro Says 'Modern Day Football Demands Defending With All 11 Players'

Brazilian player is currently representing his national team

Casemiro also expressed his passion for scoring goals

Casemiro, the midfielder for Manchester United, has emphasized the significance of collective defensive efforts within the team.

The Brazilian player is currently representing his national team, Selecao, and is preparing to play against Guinea today (Saturday). Following that, they will face Senegal on Tuesday night.

'At the end of the day, we’re here to try and win the ball back,' Casemiro said

'I think we’re always in and around defensive areas, and always aiming to help out our centre-backs and also David [De Gea] too, to try to prevent the ball getting through to him.

'But I’m fortunate too that my teammates help me out and that I always get a hand from the other lads. It’s impossible to defend by yourself, so I can always count on help from our defenders.

'In Brazil, we always say that your first line of defence is your number nine, or your striker. In modern football, you defend with all 11 players, and you attack with all 11 too. That is how football is nowadays.

'It’s just impossible to defend or attack all by yourself. So, I always have to help out the other lads both in attack and also in defence.'

Casemiro, who transferred to Manchester United from Real Madrid last season, also expressed his passion for scoring goals but highlighted that his primary responsibility is to protect the team's defense.

'I reckon it’s now the third season in my career where I’ve managed to score seven goals,' he explained. 'I get the odd goal now and again but, of course, I’m not what you’d call a genuine goal scorer!

'Everyone likes to get on the scoresheet but a favourite phrase of mine is always that my ball-winning tackles are my goals. That’s what I really like doing and that’s when I’m at my happiest. When I’m winning the ball back, helping out my team-mates, getting my teammates playing and moving the ball better, closing down space and then ensuring that we bring the ball out from the back with quality.

'They are really my duties but, sure, everyone likes to score and create assists. We all like to but, in reality, my job and what I do on the pitch is something quite different, everybody knows that!'