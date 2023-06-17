Lionel Messi Reveals Reasons Behind Move To Inter Miami

Messi expressed his joy and revealed his eagerness to embrace a fresh challenge

Barcelona released an official statement regarding Messi's decision to join MLS

Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentina football team, has discussed his choice to join Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, instead of Barcelona or Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Despite receiving a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia, the 35-year-old four-time Champions League winner opted to go to the United States.

Messi expressed his joy and revealed his eagerness to embrace a fresh challenge in the later phases of his remarkable career.

“I’m well. Initially, we had a different idea. We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change,”

Messi dropped a hint about his intention to make a comeback to Barcelona.

Ever since his departure from PSG, there have been strong rumors connecting the former PSG star to a return to Barcelona, as he openly expressed his longing to reunite with his childhood team.

'I really wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again. I didn't want to leave my future in someone else's hands,” Messi told Spanish media on Wednesday (June 7).

3 Barcelona released an official statement regarding Messi's decision to join MLS 3 Lionel Messi Reveals Reasons Behind Move To Inter Miami 3 Messi expressed his joy and revealed his eagerness to embrace a fresh challenge

'Although I heard that it was said that La Liga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to return, there were still many other things that had to happen.

'I wanted to make my own decision and that's why I didn't return to Barca. Although I would have loved it, it couldn't be,” he added.

The individual who emerged as the champion of the World Cup further expressed that his decision to relocate outside of Europe, which marks the first instance of such a move throughout his professional career, was met with satisfaction by his family.

“(It) was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We’re happy,” added Messi, who spent two seasons with PSG after his departure from Barcelona.

On Thursday (June 8), Barcelona released an official statement regarding Messi's decision to join MLS, expressing their well wishes and hoping for success in his new endeavor.