Nations League: Perisic Says 'Our Experience Will Be Key'

Croatia reached FIFA World Cup final in 2018 but narrowly missed out on title

Gvardiol will not be available for the final due to an injury

In anticipation of the UEFA Nations League final against Spain on Sunday, Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic has expressed confidence in his team's advantage due to their extensive experience.

Croatia, who reached the FIFA World Cup final in 2018 but narrowly missed out on the title, are now eager to secure their first-ever international trophy.

“We have been together for a long time and there is a core of the team that has developed a deep understanding after all these years,” Perisic said ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

“I believe that we might have a little competitive advantage. We had a great experience from Russia and from Qatar. But we're still talking about Spain, who are always going to turn out a great national side.”

In addition, the 34-year-old acknowledged Spain's youthful lineup and pointed out that a few of their players do not represent top-tier clubs.

“The Spanish team has lots of new, young players but they do play for great clubs. Yes, we do have more experience than they do, having been runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and then third in Qatar,' he said.

Croatia secured their spot in the final by defeating the Dutch National team with a scoreline of 4-2 on Wednesday, June 14. In a separate match, Spain emerged victorious over Italy with a 2-1 result, courtesy of a late winning goal from Joselu, who plays for Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Croatia's head coach, Zlatko Dalic, discussed the upcoming final and highlighted the advantage of having a relatively stable squad since the Qatar World Cup in December.

“We had a great World Cup in Qatar, where we were a team that have played great matches and put together great results. I think our game has not changed much since,' he said.

“Almost all the players are the same. They're here. Of course, we miss (defender Josko) Gvardiol a lot. He's one of our greatest strengths.”

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old center-back, Gvardiol, who gained significant recognition during the World Cup in December, will not be available for the final due to an injury.

“I'm happy that we play great football, I'm happy that we have great players playing at big clubs in good leagues, and also we have a Croatia league that is competitive and a good springboard for those at home,” Dalic concluded.