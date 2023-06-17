Intel To Introduce Ultra-core Processors In Its Future Lineup

Intel has officially announced that it will no longer use the "i" branding in its processor series names.

The new consumer chip tiers introduced by Intel will be Intel, Intel Core, and Intel Core Ultra.

This approach maintains consistency in referring to Intel processors and provides a reliable method of identification.

The rebranding decision by Intel is intended to maintain the prominence of the name 'Intel' and align with the upcoming release of the Meteor Lake chips. This renaming opportunity allows Intel to update its naming strategy for the introduction of the new processors.

When observing how the tech press, retailers, OEMs, and partners referred to our products, it became apparent that we were often reduced to a simple letter and number.

Based on their research, Intel found that the term 'Core' was more strongly linked to their brand than the 'i5' or 'i7' designations. They were concerned that the use of the 'i' in the product names caused confusion and limited consumer recognition, leading to a lack of awareness that these products were associated with Intel. To address this, they decided to remove the 'i' from the names.

Intel's Brand Director, Hirsch, acknowledges that removing the 'i' from the product names poses a challenge in terms of convenience. It becomes less practical for people to casually say, 'I bought a seven' instead of 'I bought a Core i7.'

Intel's representatives, Hirsch and Thraves, hint at the upcoming Ultra products from Intel, indicating that they will offer improved features. However, they are unable to provide specific details at this time.

The upcoming advancements in the Ultra lineup from Intel will include integrated graphics comparable to Intel's Arc graphics, surpassing what mainstream Core processors offer. Additionally, the Ultra processors will incorporate AI capabilities similar to those offered by AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm, resulting in outstanding performance.

Despite the modifications, users will still retain the option to access the complete alphanumeric identifier of a chip, allowing them to identify its precise capabilities and generation.

