Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia Droped Today - 17 June 2023

The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.

Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

The gold rates in Saudi Arabia saw a decrease on 17 June 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by -0.36% to reach SAR. 2,765, according to data shared by the local market associations.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of SAR -9, closing at SAR 2,363.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24k per Ounce 7,350 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 2,363 Gold 24K per Tola 2,765 Gold 22k per Ounce 6,772 Gold 22K per 10 Grams 2,178 Gold 22K per Tola 2,548

The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to the resulting economic uncertainties. Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.