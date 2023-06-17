Greek Boat Tragedy: 12 Pakistani Nationals Miraculously Survive

Tragic incident near Greek coast: Boat carrying migrants capsized.

12 Pakistani survivors confirmed, but casualties and identities still unknown.

Eyewitness testimonies indicate potential death toll in the hundreds.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, twelve Pakistani individuals were among the survivors of a tragic incident involving a boat carrying migrants that overturned near the Greek coast this week. The spokesperson for the ministry, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, mentioned that the government has been unable to confirm the number of Pakistani casualties or their identities at this time.

Relatives searching for their missing family members were requested to provide the ministry with official identification documents and DNA reports from accredited laboratories, in order to aid in the identification process.

Eyewitness testimonies indicate that the death toll from the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, could potentially reach several hundred. It was reported that the fishing boat, carrying an estimated 400 to 750 individuals, sank approximately 50 miles (80 km) off the southern Greek town of Pylos.

Following the incident, Greek authorities have confirmed that 104 survivors and 78 deceased individuals were rescued and recovered from the sea. Unfortunately, the chances of locating additional survivors were diminishing.

According to Greek government officials, the majority of the passengers on the ill-fated boat were of Egyptian, Syrian, and Pakistani nationality.