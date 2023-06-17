Joyland And Polite Society Ranked As Two Of The Best Films Of 2023

Joyland & Polite Society ranked as the best films.

The film featuring Ali Junejo and Alina Khan continues to make a significant impact.

Joyland has achieved yet another milestone.

Despite facing domestic bans and censorship, the film featuring Ali Junejo and Alina Khan continues to make a significant impact worldwide, even a year after its release.

After securing Pakistan's first-ever Cannes award in the Un Certain Regard category and being shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars, Joyland has achieved yet another milestone.

In a British publication, Joyland was described as a 'subtle trans drama from Pakistan that delicately and tenderly explores the unsettled social and sexual identities of a widower and his children.'

Serving as Pakistan's official entry for this year's Oscars, Joyland became the country's first-ever film to be shortlisted.

Although it didn't secure a nomination, the film has garnered critical acclaim and triumphed at various prestigious film festivals, including the Spirit Awards and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF).

Joyland tells the story of a man raised in a conservative patriarchal family who falls in love with a transgender dancer he encounters at an erotic dance theater. Initially facing a ban in Pakistan, the film eventually found its way to audiences in the major cities of Sindh and Islamabad.

Joyland is praised as both a 'boundary-breaker' and a 'crowd-pleaser,' receiving support from global figures like Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who joined as executive producers.