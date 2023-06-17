Kukri' To Takes On Bollywood At Melbourne's Indian Film Festival 2023

Abu Aleeha's crime film Kukri has been selected for the Indian Film Festival.

Kukri was released in Pakistani theaters on June 2.

The film sheds light on the true story of Javed Iqbal.

Abu Aleeha's Kukri is still going strong. The criminal drama, based on the story of Pakistan's most notorious serial killer, Javed Iqbal, has been chosen for the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

The filmmaker broke the news on Twitter. 'We are thrilled to announce that Kukri, the untold story of serial killer Javed Iqbal, has been chosen for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, which will take place from August 11 to August 20.' 'Kukri will compete with the best Bollywood and regional South Asian films,' he added.

The highly awaited Pakistani film finally touched theaters on June 2 after multiple setbacks and delays. The director made considerable alterations to the film, including renaming it Kukri, and announced early this year his intention to resubmit it to the censor board for approval.

Aleeha told to media that the decision to modify the film's name was made due to worries that the original title, Javed Iqbal, might be misunderstood as glorifying the figure. The film's purpose, according to the director, was never to glorify Iqbal or his horrible actions, but rather to raise awareness and encourage others to recognize and protect their children from child abusers.

The film is based on the true story of a serial killer who admitted to killing 100 young boys in Lahore in 1999. It has already achieved international acclaim. It was selected for the prestigious Berlin International Art Film Festival after premiering at a film festival in the United Kingdom.



