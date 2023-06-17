Asus Zenfone 10 Design And Color Options Unveiled

Press renders of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10 reveal its design and color options ahead of the June 29 launch.

Press renders of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10 have surfaced, offering a detailed look at the flagship smartphone ahead of its launch on June 29. The leaked images also showcase the available color options for the device.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of the Asus Zenfone 10, displaying the smartphone in five different colors. Among them, the green shade has already been confirmed by Asus.

Asus has confirmed that the Asus Zenfone 10 features a punch-hole display measuring 5.9' diagonally. However, the resolution of the display is still awaiting confirmation.

The Zenfone 10's frame features antenna lines, indicating a metal construction. On the right-side frame, there is a volume rocker and a power button, which is expected to serve as a fingerprint reader. The bottom of the device includes a USB-C port, along with a microphone and a speaker grille.

The rear of the Zenfone 10 houses two cameras, although the resolutions of these cameras have not been disclosed.

Asus has not yet provided a comprehensive list of specifications for the Zenfone 10. However, the company has confirmed a few key features, including the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, wireless charging capability, and second-generation six-axis gimbal stabilization.

As the official unveiling of the Zenfone 10 is just ten days away, Asus is likely to disclose additional features to generate anticipation and excitement for the device.

