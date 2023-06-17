IPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max New PTA Taxes (After Reduction)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max FBR Tax For PTA Approval in Pakistan

The reduction of taxes on various smartphones has been announced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This article presents the updated tax rates imposed by the FBR on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of the PTA approval process in Pakistan.

To ensure the authorized use of smartphones in Pakistan for more than 60 days, the Federal Board of Revenue imposes taxes on mobile phones. This taxation requirement is necessary to obtain approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and prevent the blocking of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) for local network usage.

1 iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max FBR Tax For PTA Approval in Pakistan

FBR Mobile Phone Tax for PTA Approval in Pakistan was recently reduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which has given relief to a lot of users who have bought their smartphones from aboard.

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max FBR Tax For PTA Approval in Pakistan

Device Tax on Passport (PKR) Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 14 125,751 131,126 iPhone 14 PLUS 125,751 131,126 iPhone 14 Pro 127,000 145,801 iPhone 14 Pro Max 127,068 152,242

Check the latest mobile FBR Tax on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max for PTA Approval in Pakistan with Pro and Pro Max models having the highest taxes due to their high cost.

For the sake of comparison, the following are the old FBR Taxes on iPhone 14 series: