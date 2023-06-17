IPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max New PTA Taxes (After Reduction)

- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max FBR Tax For PTA Approval in Pakistan
The reduction of taxes on various smartphones has been announced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This article presents the updated tax rates imposed by the FBR on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of the PTA approval process in Pakistan.
To ensure the authorized use of smartphones in Pakistan for more than 60 days, the Federal Board of Revenue imposes taxes on mobile phones. This taxation requirement is necessary to obtain approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and prevent the blocking of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) for local network usage.
FBR Mobile Phone Tax for PTA Approval in Pakistan was recently reduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which has given relief to a lot of users who have bought their smartphones from aboard.
iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max FBR Tax For PTA Approval in Pakistan
|Device
|Tax on Passport (PKR)
|Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 14
|125,751
|131,126
|iPhone 14 PLUS
|125,751
|131,126
|iPhone 14 Pro
|127,000
|145,801
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|127,068
|152,242
Check the latest mobile FBR Tax on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max for PTA Approval in Pakistan with Pro and Pro Max models having the highest taxes due to their high cost.
For the sake of comparison, the following are the old FBR Taxes on iPhone 14 series:
|Device
|Tax on Passport (PKR)
|Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 14
|134,825
|160,958
|iPhone 14 PLUS
|140,575
|167,283
|iPhone 14 Pro
|149,775
|177,403
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|158,630
|187,143
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Federal board of revenue
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,422,578[+11*]
DEATHS
6,892,118[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]