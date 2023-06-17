IPhone 14 Beats IPhone 14 Pro Max As Top-selling Model In The US

The iPhone 14 has surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the best-selling iPhone in US.

According to a report by JPMorgan Chase, the iPhone 14 Standard Edition has surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the best-selling iPhone model in the US, as per data from Wave7 Research's April 2023 survey.

In April, the iPhone 14 Standard Edition gained a 19% market share among US operators, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro Max which dropped to second place with 18% market share. The market share of iPhone 14 Pro models also declined from 16% to 15%. Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Plus maintained a steady market share of 7%, despite being considered the least popular model in the lineup.

JPMorgan analysts noted that the iPhone's market share among the three major US operators experienced a substantial increase in April, rising to 67%. This marks a significant jump from the 61% market share reported in March.

The report did not include precise figures for other iPhone models, but the JPMorgan analyst recognized the enduring popularity of the iPhone 11, which remains Apple's primary option for prepaid sales.

This recent development highlights the ever-changing smartphone market, where consumer preferences can swiftly change. Apple's success in capturing user interest with the iPhone 14 Standard Edition reflects the company's ability to meet consumer demands and offer an appealing product.

As the year unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the sales landscape develops and whether Apple can retain its dominance in the smartphone industry. With upcoming features, innovations, and marketing strategies in the pipeline for the release of the iPhone 15 lineup, the competition among smartphone manufacturers is expected to intensify.