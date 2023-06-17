Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
- The device includes 6 GB of the RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A96 is a premium device that is now available on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The device runs on Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 and offers a great user experience.
The smartphone has 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of user data and files.
The Oppo A96 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera on the phone is 50 megapixels. where the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two great colors including Starry Black, Sunset Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.
Oppo A96 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
