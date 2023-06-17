Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 12 nm octa-core processor.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is one of the most well-known smartphones on the market and is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 12 nm octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The display screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the One UI 5 user interface.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 20 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in four great colors: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 75,999.
Samsung Galaxy A32 specification
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
