Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Is Spotted In Leaked Promo Image

After the leaked promo image of the Galaxy Z Fold5, an official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has also surfaced. The image reveals the foldable device's spacious cover screen, rumored to measure 3.4 inches diagonally.

According to previous leaks, the outer screen will have a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels (60 Hz) and will feature optimized Google apps like Maps, Messages, and YouTube.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The device is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch main screen with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it is rumored to sport dual 12-megapixel cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to be equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery and support 25W charging. Samsung has officially announced that it will unveil the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during a special Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, likely to take place on July 26, towards the end of July.