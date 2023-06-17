language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Is Spotted In Leaked Promo Image

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Is Spotted In Leaked Promo Image

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 07:58 PM

Open In App
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Is Spotted In Leaked Promo Image
  • An official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has emerged following the leaked promo image of the Galaxy Z Fold5.
  • The leaked image showcases the spacious cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5, rumored to measure 3.4 inches diagonally.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip5 is anticipated to have a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

After the leaked promo image of the Galaxy Z Fold5, an official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has also surfaced. The image reveals the foldable device's spacious cover screen, rumored to measure 3.4 inches diagonally.

 According to previous leaks, the outer screen will have a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels (60 Hz) and will feature optimized Google apps like Maps, Messages, and YouTube.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is anticipated to have a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 25W charging. 3

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is anticipated to have a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

An official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has emerged following the leaked promo image of the Galaxy Z Fold5. 3

An official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has emerged following the leaked promo image of the Galaxy Z Fold5.

The leaked image showcases the spacious cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5, rumored to measure 3.4 inches diagonally. 3

The leaked image showcases the spacious cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5, rumored to measure 3.4 inches diagonally.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The device is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch main screen with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it is rumored to sport dual 12-megapixel cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to be equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery and support 25W charging. Samsung has officially announced that it will unveil the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during a special Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, likely to take place on July 26, towards the end of July.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story