language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Gal Gadot Looks Mysterious In First Poster Of Heart Of Stone Co-starring Jamie Dornan

Gal Gadot Looks Mysterious In First Poster Of Heart Of Stone Co-starring Jamie Dornan

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 06:08 PM

Open In App
Gal Gadot Looks Mysterious In First Poster Of Heart Of Stone Co-starring Jamie Dornan
  • Heart of Stone has been highly anticipated by fans of thrilling adventures.
  • The cast of Heart of Stone is currently in Brazil for Netflix's fan event Tudum.
  • The initial poster featuring Gal Gadot's character in the Netflix film was unveiled.

Heart of Stone, an exciting American spy movie, has been highly anticipated by fans of thrilling adventures.

The filmmakers have recently released the first glimpses and promotional material, which is sure to excite viewers. On June 16, 2023, the initial poster featuring Gal Gadot's character in the Netflix film was unveiled. Continue reading to discover more information about this upcoming movie.

The cast of Heart of Stone is currently in Brazil for Netflix's fan event Tudum, and during this event, the streaming platform unveiled the first look poster of Gal Gadot's character, Rachel Stone, on June 16.

The initial poster featuring Gal Gadot's character in the Netflix film was unveiled. 3

The initial poster featuring Gal Gadot's character in the Netflix film was unveiled.

Heart of Stone has been highly anticipated by fans of thrilling adventures. 3

Heart of Stone has been highly anticipated by fans of thrilling adventures.

The cast of Heart of Stone is currently in Brazil for Netflix's fan event Tudum. 3

The cast of Heart of Stone is currently in Brazil for Netflix's fan event Tudum.

'Gals and Guys, get ready for a wild joyride full of action #HeartOfStone arrives August 11! Tune into #TUDUM for more!' the caption of the poster reveal reads.

Heart of Stone, which also features Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey, will be released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The poster reveals Gal Gadot's character in a disheveled appearance, gazing mysteriously while holding a gun.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story