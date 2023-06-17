Robot's Unexpected Outburst: 'If You Don't Move, I'll Lose My Job

Play

Robot named Peanut at U & Me Hot Pot in Orlando gains viral fame

Hilarious video captures Peanut politely asking customer to move

Clip showcases Peanut's fear of being fired if it's late

In a restaurant known for its robotic staff, U & Me Hot Pot in Orlando, USA, customers are greeted and served by an adorable robot named Peanut.

A hilarious video capturing one of Peanut's interactions has been circulating online, leaving viewers in stitches.

Originally posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, the clip showcases Peanut politely requesting a customer who inadvertently obstructed its path to move, while humorously mentioning the possibility of getting fired if it becomes late.

The video showcases Peanut's efficiency as it guides a group of diners to their seats until a momentary roadblock occurs.

To which, it says, “Don’t block my way. Please, I have to work. Otherwise, I will be fired”.

If the video made you chuckle, rest assured that you're not alone. Numerous individuals flocked to the comments section of the post, expressing their hilarious reactions.

Prepare yourself for some hearty laughter as you browse through the witty and amusing responses shared by Instagram users.

“Robot just tryna make a living he doesn’t want to be fired,” joked an Instagram user. “If the MACHINE is scared about being fired, imagine me,” joined another. “This robot in India be like= jaldi waha se hato [move from there quickly],” added a third. “Finally, a robot is scared of getting fired,” wrote a fourth. Many also commented that the robot looks “cute”.

Since its posting on May 10, the video has gained viral status, captivating viewers around the world.

With over two million views and counting, the clip continues to attract a growing audience.

I find the video to be a delightful and entertaining portrayal of the interaction between the robot, Peanut, and the customers.

It's fascinating to witness how the integration of robotics in a restaurant setting can create humorous and memorable moments for both the patrons and the staff.