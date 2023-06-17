Hanish Qureshi Melts Hearts With Adorable Pictures With Her Stunning Mother

Hanish Qureshi is a social media influencer, model, and fashion stylist.

She is the daughter of Faysal Quraishi, a renowned Pakistani host and actor.

She works as a realtor at Emaar Pakistan.

Hanish Qureshi, an incredibly beautiful and accomplished social media influencer, model, and fashion stylist, hails from a prominent background.

Hanish is Faysal's eldest daughter from his previous marriage, which unfortunately did not endure.

Hanish Qureshi, currently employed as a realtor at Emaar Pakistan, is experiencing great joy as her mother joins her.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share delightful pictures of herself with her mother, capturing the hearts of her followers.

In one of her stories, Hanish affectionately referred to her mother as her 'forever date.' Clearly, beauty runs in the family, as both of Hanish's parents possess stunning looks.

The charming mother-daughter duo struck poses together, and we have compiled a collection of these adorable pictures for fans to enjoy.

Take a glimpse at the heartwarming moments captured between these two gorgeous individuals.