Maaz Safder Faces Backlash For Filming At Sea View During Cyclone Warning

Maaz Safder, a renowned Pakistani YouTuber and Tiktoker, has garnered a massive following of millions of devoted fans. Known for his engaging daily life vlogs, Maaz has formed a tight-knit YouTube family that eagerly awaits his every upload. His recent videos showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Swat Valley were particularly adored by his fans. They appreciate Maaz Safder's content and hold him to a high standard of responsibility.

However, a recent incident has stirred controversy among his followers. In a family vlog uploaded yesterday, Maaz filmed at sea view despite the warnings of Cyclone Biparjoy. Taking his family to the seaside, he ventured dangerously close to the ocean. Standing at the edge, he sought permission from his wife to capture a more captivating shot by going further into the sea. His wife, wisely aware of the potential risks, firmly forbade him from venturing too close. Maaz also took selfies with enthusiastic fans during the outing. Here are the screenshots.

Unfortunately, Maaz Safder's daring act drew significant criticism from his YouTube family. Fans expressed their anger and concern, highlighting the potential threat he posed to the safety of his loved ones. Many felt that he had failed to display the responsibility expected of a prominent YouTuber and influencer. Some individuals emphasized the importance of education over wealth, suggesting that being knowledgeable about potential risks should take precedence.

The incident has sparked an important conversation about the role and responsibilities of influencers. While Maaz Safder's adventurous spirit and desire to capture captivating content are appreciated by his fans, it is crucial for him to consider the potential consequences and prioritize safety in his future endeavors. As an influencer with a substantial platform, he holds the power to inspire and set an example for his followers. It is hoped that Maaz Safder will reflect on this incident and continue to provide engaging content while prioritizing the safety and well-being of his family and fans.

Well, YouTuber Maaz Safder also posted an explanation note. He said that the vlog was filmed three days ago. He said, “sorry, if you found any mistake in vlog”.