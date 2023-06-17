Pakistani Dramas: Top 5 Most Viewed This Week

The Pakistani television industry is currently experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity.

"Tere Bin" emerged as the most-watched series, amassing an impressive 19 million.

Jhoom" secured a close second, accumulating around 19.5 million views.

The Pakistani television industry is currently experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity, with numerous shows garnering millions of views within a week. Even the least popular dramas are attracting over 2 million views, signaling a booming era for Pakistani production companies. This success has not been confined to local audiences alone, as Pakistani dramas have gained significant international recognition due to their staggering viewership. Platforms like YouTube have played a crucial role in extending the reach of these shows to a global audience, including viewers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Arab world, and Turkey.

Taking a closer look at the top dramas of the week on YouTube, 'Tere Bin' emerged as the most-watched series, amassing an impressive 19 million views across two episodes in just one day. 'Jhoom' secured a close second, accumulating around 19.5 million views for both episodes throughout the week. 'Ehraam E Junoon' claimed the third spot with a total of 19 million views across two episodes. 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' and 'Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri' followed suit, garnering 7.9 million and 6.7 million views, respectively.

3 Jhoom" secured a close second, accumulating around 19.5 million views. 3 The Pakistani television industry is currently experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity. 3 "Tere Bin" emerged as the most-watched series, amassing an impressive 19 million.

While the aforementioned dramas enjoyed immense popularity, other shows such as 'Neem,' 'Jhok Sarkar,' 'Tere Ishq Ke Naam,' 'Kuch Ankahi,' 'Yunhi,' 'Hook,' 'Agar,' and 'Mere Ban Jao' received comparatively lower viewership in comparison to the top-ranked dramas.

The widespread success of Pakistani television dramas serves as a testament to their compelling storytelling, engaging performances, and high production values. With their increasing popularity both domestically and internationally, Pakistani dramas continue to captivate audiences across borders, contributing to the industry's flourishing reputation.