Pakistani Film Industry Pays Tribute To Late Actor Raj Malhotra At Memorial Ceremony

A ceremony was held in memory of senior actor Raj Malhotra.

It was organized by the Culture Journalists Foundation of Pakistan and Plaque.

The event honored prominent figures from the Pakistani film industry.

Under the auspices of the Culture Journalists Foundation of Pakistan and Plaque, a ceremony was held in memory of senior actor Raj Malhotra from the Pakistani film industry.

3 The event honored prominent figures from the Pakistani film industry. 3 A ceremony was held in memory of senior actor Raj Malhotra. 3 It was organized by the Culture Journalists Foundation of Pakistan and Plaque.

Renowned personalities from the Pakistani film industry paid tribute to Raj Malhotra for his significant contributions to the film industry.

Among them were senior directors Altaf Hussain, Hassan Askari, Masood Butt, Parvez Kaleem, Jawed Raza, Anwar Khan, Naseer Adib, Director Plaque Dr. Asim Chaudhry, Kamran Chaudhry, Jarrar Rizvi, Zulfiqar Mana, Haji Ahsan, Amanat Amanullah, Basu Chaudhry, Durdana Rahman, Amroziya, Tommy Ray, and Naghma Begum.

The ceremony also showcased a documentary on Raj Malhotra's films, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

Riaz Khan performed the duties of hosting the program.

The participants expressed that Raj Malhotra worked hard in the film industry and supported his family through his work.

He was a disciplined person and never sought favors from anyone. He elevated his art to great heights.

Raj Malhotra's real name was Nawaz, but he adopted the name Raj Malhotra, which became synonymous with his hometown, Multan.

The friendship between Raj Malhotra and Sultan Rahi was exemplary in the film industry. Both worked diligently, and it was their destiny.

Today, in memory of Raj Malhotra, the Culture Journalists Foundation of Pakistan, Plaque, and Haider Raj Malhotra organized a splendid ceremony.

Haider Raj Malhotra honored his father's name by demonstrating his respect and dignity.

Singers Maham Rahman, Manahil Shah, Ahmed, and Haider Badshah performed at the event.

Arzoo, Falk Mahmood, and Makhnaan presented beautiful film songs, while renowned comedians Hassan Abbas and Sahil Patarka also performed.

Haider Raj Malhotra expressed his gratitude to the participants of the ceremony and appreciated the efforts of CJFP.

He stated that in the future, they would organize similar programs for anonymous artists and unsung heroes from various fields.

Tahir Bakhari, the President of CJFP, announced his organization's support for such initiatives.

Agha Qaisar Abbas, Rukhsar, Islam Aziz, Pappi Kalyar, Islam Simab, AR Gul, Sajid Yazdani, and other participants were present at the ceremony.















