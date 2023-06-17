Ushna Shah's Latest Quip On Biparjoy Stirs Up Conversations

Play

Actress Ushna Shah has once again sparked controversy on the internet with her sarcastic remarks regarding cyclone Biparjoy.

Given the ongoing emergency caused by the devastating impact of the cyclone in the country, netizens are criticizing Ushna for her casual attitude and jokes about the situation.

A recent video went viral showing a tornado forming in Jalalpur Bhattian, Punjab due to high-intensity winds.

Ushna made fun of the incident and referred to it as 'Azab' (divine punishment) for wearing shorts.

This is not the first time Ushna has faced backlash for her online behavior. She frequently makes controversial remarks, raising concerns about her judgment and conduct on social media.

In a previous incident, during the deadly cyclone, Ushna made a joke about a plane crash and jokingly gave her husband permission to remarry if she were to perish in a crash.

Ushna Shah is a highly popular actress in Pakistan, renowned for her exceptional acting skills and charming persona.

However, she has gained a reputation for being outspoken and controversial on social media, often engaging in arguments with other celebrities and fans.

Some of her co-stars and colleagues have accused her of being rude and arrogant.