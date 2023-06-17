12 Died And 24 Others Injured In Bus Accident Motorway

The bus was going from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: As many as 12 people were killed and 24 others injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

According to the Motorway Police, the bus was going from Rawalpindi to Lahore when it overturned due to brake failure in the Salt Range area near Kallar Kahar, District Chakwal.

Three women and two children are also included in the dead passengers.

On receiving the report of the accident, Rescue 1122 and the police carried out rescue operations and shifted the affected people to the hospital.

On the other hand, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the bus accident and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The Chief Minister sought the report of the accident from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and RPO Rawalpindi while also ordering legal action against the negligent driver.