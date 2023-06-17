Another Former PTI MPA Leader Quits Party Over May 9 Incidents

Syed Ali Abbas Gul Agha annoucned to quit the PTI.

FEROZEWALA: Another former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA in Punjab Assembly quit the party over the violent incidents of May 9.

The beleaguered party has seen an exodus ever since the deadly protests and subsequent attacks on military installations and public properties. Several top leaders have since parted ways from the party or quit politics.

Syed Ali Abbas Gul Agha, a former PTI ticket holder from PP-137 Sheikhupura, was the latest to quit the party over the violent riots. Gul said that he had been observing PTI Chairman’s anti-army rhetoric for the past year which consequently led to the tragedy on May 9.

He said that Pakistan Army was the nation’s pride. He said in the current situation, he cannot become part of any party spreading mischief and is parting ways with the PTI.

Earlier, former PTI MPA Sania Kamran, Pervez Rafiq, and Mahar Mukhtar Jappa from PP 96 also parted ways with the party and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sania Kamran along with PPP General-Secretary Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza met PPP chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and later announced joining the party.

While talking to the media, Sania Kamran said PPP is the only party that has roots in the people. She said former President Asif Ali Zardari is the only leader who can take the country out of crisis.

Sania further said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto is the real face of the youth. She stressed his hope that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan will progress. She strongly condemned the events of May 9 and said those involved should be punished.