ECP Issues Notification Of Mayor And Deputy Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has issued the notification of the successful candidates of June 15.

According to the Election Commission, the newly elected mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, vice chairman in Karachi will take oath on June 19.

It should be noted that last day there was a contest between PPP's candidate Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami's Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for Karachi Mayor.

Murtaza Wahab got 173 votes while Hafiz Naeem got 160 votes, thus Murtaza Wahab was elected mayor of Karachi with 13 additional votes, while Salman Abdullah of PPP was also elected deputy mayor with 173 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the results of the mayor's election.