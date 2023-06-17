language: English
Federal Ministry Of Health Formed 12-members Health Task Force

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 07:14 PM

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has formed a health task force consisting of professionals while Dr Syed Ali Farhan will be chairman of the 12-memers task force.

A health task force consisting of professionals has been formed on the instructions of the federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The spokesman said that the chairman of the task force consisting of 12 members will be Dr. Syed Ali Farhan. The first meeting of the health task force was held on the instructions of the health minister, and the tropical cyclone Biparjoy  was also reviewed in the meeting.

Dr. Sabina Durrani briefed about the NEOC meetings and informed about all the steps taken by the Sindh Health Department.

Recommendations and recommendations were compiled by the members of the task force. The federal government will provide all kinds of support on the request of the Sindh Health Department.

