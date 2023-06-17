FIA Initiates Crackdown Against Human Smugglers After Greece Boat Tragedy

FIA has initiated crackdown against human smugglers.

FIA has formed a team and asked public to share information.

An agent involved in human smuggling has been arrested in AJK.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started taking action against human smugglers after a boat carrying Pakistani nationals capsized off the coast of Greece.

The agency has formed a team including Inspector Hadi Prastan, Inspector Abdullah, Inspector Waqar Awan, and Sub-Inspector Irtiza Ansar. The officers are posted in various anti-human trafficking circles of the FIA.

3 An agent involved in human smuggling has been arrested in AJK. 3 FIA has initiated crackdown against human smugglers. 3 FIA has formed a team and asked public to share information.

The agency has urged the public to contact the officers with any information regarding the agents involved in the incidents. It assured that the identity of the person providing the information will be kept confidential

Meanwhile, police took action and arrested a man allegedly involved in human smuggling in Khoi Ratta, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Police have started an investigation against human traffickers and their agents. Police said nine agents involved in the Greece boat accident have been arrested and more are expected soon.

It was earlier reported that around 50 youth hailing from AJK were on board the ill-fated boat. Mirpur Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat Ali said that the 50 young men from Kotli left the country three months ago.

He said the youth were sent by agents from Gujranwala, Gujarat, and Mandi Bahauddin. He maintained that they were contacting the affected families.

NA Speaker demands action

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the quarters concerned to take stern action against the elements involved in human trafficking and putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

The directives came after the House’s attention was drawn towards the tragic incident which claimed the lives of some Pakistanis attempting to enter the country illegally from Libya.

The speaker observed that human smuggling was a horrific act to dodge innocent people in the name of sending them abroad and left in the lurch to face such a situation, asking the government to take an ‘immediate action’ against those whosoever found involved in it and give them exemplary punishment.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali drew the attention of the House towards the tragedy and said that as per media reports, Pakistani nationals were among those who lost their lives in the incident.

He demanded to present report on the incident in the House, containing details about the number of Pakistanis on board the ill-fated fishing boat and the role of those responsible to curb human smuggling.