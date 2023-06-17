FM Bilawal To Visit China, Japan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China and Japan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to China and Japan in the upcoming weeks, diplomatic sources revealed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will make an important visit to China. The foreign minister will arrive in Tianjin on a three-day visit on June 27. He will attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 'Summer Davos', being held on 27-29th June.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold detailed discussions on China-Pakistan economic cooperation with the Chinese leadership, diplomatic sources added.

Meanwhile, Bilawal will also undertake a maiden visit to Japan in the first week of July. The foreign minister will arrive in Tokyo on a two-day trip from July 2 -3.

Japan is a key development partner of Pakistan and the foreign minister’s visit would likely further deepen the cooperation.

Bilawal will meet the Japanese foreign minister and discuss the promotion of bilateral relations. He will hold a special meeting with global businessmen and investors.

Tokyo maintains a close relationship with Pakistan as it remains a key development partner. Bhutto’s visit to Japan would help to maintain the ties with Beijing and Tokyo.