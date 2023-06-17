Greece Boat Tragedy: FO Reveals Identities Of 12 Pakistani Survivors

Foreign Office revealed the identities of 12 Pakistani survivors.

A team from Pakistani Embassy in Greece met with the citizens.

Pakistan embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has identified the 12 Pakistani nationals among the survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the identities of the Pakistanis rescued by the Hellenic Coast Guard after a boat carrying migrants sank near Greece.

The survivors have been identified as:

Muhammad Adnan Bashir s/o Muhammad Bashir, District Kotli (Id No. 5) Haseeb-ur-Rehman s/o Habibur Rehman, District Kotli (Id No. 4) Muhammad Hamza s/o Abdul Ghafoor, District Gujranwala (Id No. 3) Azmat Khan s/o Muhammad Saleh, District Gujarat (Id No. 54) Muhammad Sunny s/o Farooq Ahmed, District Sheikhupura (Id No. 2) .Zahid Akbar s/o Akbar Ali, District Sheikhupura (Id No. 53) Mehtab Ali s/o Muhammad Ashraf, District Mandi Bahauddin (Id No. 7) Rana Hasnain s/o Rana Naseer Ahmad, District Sialkot (Id No. 1) Usman Siddique s/o Muhammad Siddique, District Gujarat (Id No. 52) Zeeshan Sarwar s/o Ghulam Sarwar, District Gujranwala (Id No. 8)

It added that survivors Irfan Ahmad s/o Shafi and Imran Arain s/o Maqbool have been admitted to hospital.

The spokesperson said a team from the Pakistani embassy in Athens met with these citizens. The spokesperson further said the embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for the recovery of missing persons and confirmation and identification of bodies.

Earlier today. the Foreign Office has confirmed that 12 Pakistanis were identified among the survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said that the Pakistan Mission in Greece under Ambassador Aamar Aftab remains in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.

“Our Mission also remains in contact with the Greek authorities in the identification process of the 78 recovered bodies. This identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members (parents and children only),” the spokesperson further said.

The families of passengers on board the ill-fated boat were requested to contact Pakistani Mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for verification purposes.

They were also requested to share DNA reports from authenticated laboratories and the identity documents of the passenger at ‘[email protected]’

At least 500 people were still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece. A large number of women and children were among those missing in the horrific tragedy that left 78 people dead. The fishing boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down off Pylos in southern Greece.